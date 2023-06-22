David Salcfas Joins Hard Rock Hotel New York as General Manager

Hard Rock Hotel New York is thrilled to announce the appointment of David Salcfas as General Manager. With an illustrious hospitality career that spans nearly four decades, Salcfas brings extraordinary vision and expertise to this position, as he leads the 446-key Midtown Manhattan star towards new heights of distinction.

Salcfas joins Hard Rock Hotel New York after an extensive, distinguished tenure with Marriott International where he made tremendous impact as an Executive Committee member across a portfolio of 16 hotels and five brands. His journey spanned an astounding 23 positions through Sales, Catering, Events, Marketing, and Operations across the Eastern region. Highlights included Hotel Manager postings for the Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, and the New York Marriott Marquis.

Throughout his career, Salcfas, an ardent advocate for community and culture, has dedicated himself to enriching the local sphere. At the core of these efforts is programming that captivates New Yorkers and visitors alike, and unique partnerships and experiences that unite around significant causes. Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer for Hard Rock International expressed, “We look forward to seeing David further the invaluable contributions made by the Hotel in their first year of opening and strengthening our profound commitment to create a positive impact in the communities where we do business. “I’ve always had deep business connections where I’ve served, and I look forward to uplifting and investing in the vibrant ecosystem to which we belong,” Salcfas enthusiastically shared.

As a devoted music fan, Salcfas appreciates how music is seamlessly woven into the fabric of Hard Rock Hotel New York. “I’ve been a lifelong fan of the Hard Rock brand, and I look forward to delivering bespoke experiences and engaging service for our guests,” said Salcfas who is keen to build on the growing reputation of the iconic entertainment brand in New York City.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Salcfas delights in spending quality time with his family of six, be it island getaways or leisurely bike rides through the park.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/new-york or follow along at @hardrockhotelnyc.

