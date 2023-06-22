Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines Surpass 800 Orders and Commitments in 2023

PARIS AIR SHOW—Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, has announced more than 800 GTF engine orders and commitments, including spare engines, since the beginning of 2023.

Airlines and lessors who have announced orders include Azorra, CALC, Carlyle Aviation Partners, Binter, Croatia Airlines, LATAM Airlines, Qantas Airways, United Airlines and Volaris. In total, more than 10,000 GTF engine orders and commitments have been placed by more than 90 customers worldwide.

“The GTF engine offers unmatched economic and environmental benefits, and these latest orders are a testament to the value it delivers to customers,” said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. “The GTF Advantage engine will extend this lead while providing more thrust and higher durability. As we increase time on wing and resolve supply chain challenges, GTF engines will continue to drive reductions in operating costs, new routes and revenue, and progress towards meeting the industry’s sustainability targets.”

Since entering service in 2016, GTF-powered aircraft have saved airlines more than 1.2 billion gallons (nearly five billion liters) of fuel – and the planet over 12 million metric tons of carbon emissions. GTF engines currently power over 1,600 aircraft and have accumulated more than 23 million engine flight hours of experience across nearly six million flights, carrying an estimated 860 million passengers to their destinations. GTF engines power the Airbus A220 and A320neo families and the Embraer E-Jets E2 family, including E190-E2 and E195-E2 model aircraft.