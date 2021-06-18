Dallocchio to lead The Westin London City

The Westin London City has appointed Alex Dallocchio as general manager as the brand prepares for its debut in the UK.

Dallocchio joins the 222-key property, which is due to open this September, with over 20 years’ experience within the international hospitality sector.

A leading luxury hotelier with a wealth of experience in both European and North American markets, he has previously managed the Beverly Hills Marriott, Embassy Suite Las Vegas and the Declan Suites in San Diego.

The Westin London City will feature an Heavenly Spa by Westin, indoor swimming pool, two restaurants and a riverside wine bar with panoramic views.

Boasting a prime riverfront location in the heart of the City of London, the property forms part of path connecting Embankment and the Tower of London.

ADVERTISEMENT

After serving in Italian Army Special Forces, Dallocchio launched his hospitality career in his hometown of Milan at the Hotel Principe di Savoia, following which he began to expand his experience globally, cultivating a diverse and enviable hospitality portfolio.

“I’m thrilled to debut the Westin Hotels and Resorts brand in London at a time when wellness has never been so important to travellers, and to oversee the opening of this marquee hotel on the iconic River Thames.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my insight from the US market to London and setting a new standard for wellbeing in the capital,” said Dallocchio.

The Westin London City will be a key part of the redevelopment of the former Queensbridge House site, as well as an independently operated destination restaurant.