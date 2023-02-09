The Westin London City offers Valentine’s Day treats

Inner-city wellness hotel the Westin London City is offering couples the perfect romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day.

The property is inviting guests toast to their love in style with bespoke menus and enticing offers.

An intimate dinner at Mosaic

All-day dining restaurant Mosaic is offering a special Valentine’s Day set menu for guests to enjoy for lunch or dinner from the February 10th-15th.

The four-course menu, accompanied by a bottle of Taittinger Champagne for the table and a decadent cheeseboard, also features exciting flavour combinations such as red prawn carpaccio with prawn crumble, wasabi purée and squid ink coral tuille.

To book the set four course Valentine’s Day menu in Mosaic for £85, please click here.

In Vino Valentine at Hithe + Seek

For a more luxurious dining experience, Thames-side wine bar Hithe + Seek has put together an intimate evening for those celebrating love this February.

On Friday 10th, Saturday 11th, Monday 13th and Tuesday 14th, guests can book for Hithe + Seek’s eight plate tasting menu with Champagne, wine and cocktail pairings for each course.

The carefully curated menu features innovative creations such as pink tagliolini, langoustine, girolles and winter truffle, wagyu rye sandwich, okonomiyaki sauce and white hair cabbage.

Glistening views over the city and an exceptional menu makes Hithe + Seek one of the hottest spots to celebrate Valentine’s Day in London this year and a truly memorable experience shared with a loved one.

To book the set eight plate Valentine’s Day menu and the vegan menu in Hithe + Seek for £110, please click here.

Loved-up packages

The Westin London City is offering two romantic offers to make Valentine’s Day as easy as can be for Londoners and visitors of the capital, both of which are running from 9th to 19th February 2023.

The Ultimate London Valentine’s Experience includes a bottle of Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries on arrival into the beautiful suite, with a three-course meal at Mosaic, full English breakfast the next day and late checkout all included in the stay.

The Suite Temptation package includes all of the above, as well as an afternoon tea for two with a glass of Champagne Rosé.

The St Valentine’s package can also be added onto either of these packages, which will see guests’ bedrooms turning into grotto of love, with a myriad of heart shaped balloons, rose petals and a decadent Valentine’s cake platter with the option to leave a personalised card.

Nestled in the heart of London, the hotel’s location is ideal for couples looking to explore the city, with the Tower of London, St Paul’s Cathedral, and the London Eye just a stone’s throw away.

To book the Ultimate London Valentine’s Day Experience package please click here or to book the Suite Temptation package please click here.

Top off your wellness stay at the Heavenly Spa

Those in search of an elevated wellness break can embark on the exquisite Heavenly Spa.

A true sanctuary of serenity, the spa is home to a breath-taking 12-metre pool positioned around the remains of a Roman Bathhouse, plus a sauna, steam room, sensory shower and innovative Experience Suite.

Guests can also book rejuvenating treatments such as hot stone rituals and CBD massages, incorporating premium skincare from Germaine de Capuccini, Aromatherapy Associates, OTO and Philosophia Botanica.

A truly wonderful place to spend quality time and shower yourself and your Valentine with love and care, the spa experience will be the cherry on top of the ultimate romantic break at the Westin London City.

To book a break or treatment at the Heavenly Spa, please click here.