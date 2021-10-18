Marriott signs to take Westin brand into Brazil

Marriott International has signed a franchise agreement with Hotéis Deville to introduce the first Westin Hotels & Resorts in São Paulo, Brazil.

Slated to feature 187-rooms and suites, the property expects to welcome its first guests in the spring of 2024.

“We are delighted to announce this exciting new-build project in a prime location within the city to be developed by Hotéis Deville,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International.

“São Paulo is a key South American gateway city with great opportunity for new quality branded upper-upscale product.

“Our signature well-being Westin brand will offer a fresh and unique experience to both international and Brazilian guests.”

Located in São Paulo’s Itaim Bibi district, the Westin Hotel São Paulo will sit within the JK Square mixed-use development, which is slated to include retail, offices and residences.

Plans call for a restaurant located on the second floor, a bar integrated into the lobby on the first floor and a leisure area on the third floor with a swimming pool and fitness centre.

For corporate and social events, the property is slated to feature conference and meeting rooms of multiple sizes for different needs.

The architectural project was developed by KPF, a renowned American office.

“We are very excited about this project in São Paulo, which will serve as part of an iconic complex in a desirable location,” said Jayme Canet Neto, Hotéis Deville chief executive.

“The innovative Westin brand that caters to both corporate and leisure travellers will elevate the offering in the market.

“Our long-standing relationship with Marriott as franchisees of the São Paulo Airport Marriott in Guarulhos has been very successful, and we are certain that this new development will further deepen our collaboration.”