Emirates continues to rebuild passenger network

Emirates hopes to have recovered close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network by the end of next month, operating 880 weekly services across 124 cities.

The Dubai-based carrier, which this week announced huge losses for the past year, currently serves 115 global passenger destinations.

The airline will resume services to seven cities in July including: Venice on July 1st; Phuket, Nice, Orlando and Mexico City on July 2nd; Lyon on July 9th and Malta on July 14th.

Emirates will also launch flights to Miami on July 22nd.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chief executive, said: “Emirates is committed to keeping Dubai, businesses and communities around the world connected and we are working hard to rebuild our network and secure access to more destinations in partnership with various authorities and stakeholders.

“We are encouraged by the latest developments as many countries have begun to turn the page and reopen for international visitors, and we are seeing strong signs of pent-up demand wherever restrictions have eased.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Emirates is nimbly matching up flight services and identifying opportunities to grow our footprint, and provide customers more opportunities to safely get where they want to go this summer, offering best-in-class service, greater convenience and more choice.”

Emirates will be adding frequencies to 12 cities across Europe, Africa and North America as more destinations re-open for international visitors, and offer quarantine free travel.

Destinations with enhanced schedules for July and August include the German cities of Munich, Dusseldorf and Hamburg; Zurich; Vienna; Prague; Madrid; Stockholm; Brussels; Lisbon; Chicago and Tunis.

In Europe, the airline currently flies to more than 30 cities in 20 countries including popular holiday destinations Greece, Spain, Italy, France and Malta, which offer quarantine free arrivals.

In the United States, with rapid vaccine rollouts and the reopening of air travel at a rate outpacing the world, Emirates will continue to build its presence.

With the addition of Miami to its network in July, Emirates will operate over 70 weekly flights to the US, offering over 26,000 seats across 12 gateways including Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark), Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC and Orlando.

The airline is also ramping up its trans-Atlantic operations Milan-New York and Athens-Newark to meet large passenger volumes and high demand across its premium cabins.

Emirates will also boost its A380 network this summer, bringing its flagship experience to 15 cities on 129 weekly services.

During the summer, the airline plans to activate over 30 of its A380s to augment its 151 strong fleet of Boeing 777s.

Emirates will be deploying the A380 to the following cities during the summer period: Cairo, Jeddah, Amman, Guangzhou, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Vienna, Paris, Munich, Moscow, New York JFK, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Toronto.