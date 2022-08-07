Frenchman’s Reef to serve as new premier event & meeting destination

As it approaches the completion of an extensive $350 million rebuild project, Frenchman’s Reef is welcoming group inquiries for The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef, which is slated to open in late 2022. Located just 15 minutes from Cyril E. King Airport and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, Frenchman’s Reef will serve as a new destination for corporate gatherings and social group celebrations of all kinds with its extensive conference and event facilities and diverse amenities.

Perched on an elevated peninsula and ideally suited for large groups, The Westin Beach Resort & Spa will boast 72,000-square-feet of multipurpose event space, offering a range of indoor and outdoor settings for functions. Among its offerings will be two signature ballrooms, including the spacious Harbor Ballroom and more intimate Seaside Ballroom that overlook the Caribbean Sea. The resort will also feature an expanded variety of outdoor spaces, including a 20,000-square-foot pool deck, multiple large outdoor terraces, and 2 beaches that can be utilised for groups of all sizes.

Frenchman Reef’s renowned beach will also provide an additional outdoor setting – Palm Court – for group gatherings year-round. With a layout designed for seamless flow and socialising, it will feature cozy seating and lounge areas as well as sandy sections that bring the beach right to guests. Palm Court is ideal for relaxed gatherings or workshops and can seamlessly transition with programming and experiences from day to night.

As an additional exclusive amenity for in-house groups, Frenchman’s Reef will offer a private catamaran, The Flying Frenchman, which will be bookable for private group events up to 75 persons. Offering island excursions throughout the Virgin Islands, snorkeling trips, and sunset sails, The Flying Frenchman will offer an unforgettable setting at sea to host celebrations and corporate teambuilding activities of all kinds. For larger groups, the resort can secure multiple catamarans for similar experiences.

While hosting a function at The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef, groups will have access to a range of accommodations featuring 392 rooms, including 28 suites—most with sweeping ocean views - and signature amenities available on-site, including nine restaurants and lounges throughout the complex, three pools, a Heavenly Spa by Westin®, health club, retail shopping outlets, a private adventure beach offering programming for all ages, and more.

