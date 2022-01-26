Westin London City takes brand into UK

Marriott has unveiled the Westin London City, the first hotel in the UK from the brand.

Designed by British architects Dexter Moren Associates, the riverside property combines meaningful wellness with contemporary fluid and sculptural design.

Built on the premise that a connection to nature enhances wellbeing, a total of 222 guestrooms offer brand signatures such as a Heavenly Bed, a spa-like bathroom and refreshing amenities.

The Heavenly Spa by Westin has been designed to prioritise well-being, with six treatment rooms and an indoor pool, which was carefully constructed around the archaeological remains of the Huggin Hill Bathhouse below.

Riverside dining can be enjoyed at two venues – wine bar Hithe + Seek, overlooking the Thames, and all-day dining destination Mosaic, featuring a sustainably sourced menu of nutritious dishes.

“The Westin London City seamlessly balances London’s captivating energy with the wellness promise that Westin Hotels & Resorts is known for, providing mindful travellers a new way to experience this iconic destination,” said Jason Nuell, senior vice president, premium brands, Marriott International.

“As the brand’s debut in the UK, we’re excited to continue expanding our portfolio, delivering industry-leading well-being experiences designed to empower a better you.”

Collaborative working areas that spark creativity are at the heart of the hotel with its 1,060 square meters of contemporary meeting and events space.

Owned by 4C Hotel Group and managed by hospitality management company RBH, the hotel, which also has nine state-of-the-art residences, unites the final piece of the Thames pathway connecting the Embankment to the Tower of London.