CUT NYC’s outdoor dining experience: The CUT terrace returns to the Four Seasons Hotel New York

CUT by Wolfgang Puck at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown announces the return of its outdoor dining experience, the CUT Terrace. Chef Wolfgang Puck seeks to deliver dining concepts that make guests feel at home and the terrace delivers on his vision, with a flavourful menu and special ambiance that is both familiar and transporting.

“I strive to transform the expected into something entirely new, and the CUT Terrace is no exception,” says Wolfgang Puck. “I want my guests to come here to relax, listen to great music, enjoy great food, and experience exceptional hospitality.”

The CUT Terrace will be open daily from 12:00 noon to 11:00 pm. Lunch will be served from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm, followed by aperitif and snack service from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, and dinner from 5:00 to 11:00 pm.

“The CUT Terrace will offer a taste of European flair, while also being the quintessential New York City experience,” says George McGettigan, General Manager of CUT by Wolfgang Puck. “We enjoy creating incredible experiences that enhance our guests’ daily lives that will ultimately become everlasting memories.”

The lunch menu will feature favourites such as fresh local burrata salad, baby gem smoky caesar salad, ricotta cavatelli and wagyu bolognese, Japanese hamachi “sashimi,” and prime sirloin steak frites.

For those who prefer mid-day dining, a new Spritz and Tonic menu will feature refreshing cocktails such as the Saint-Tropez Spritz, Rosolio Spritz and Tonic 47. Mid-day bites include warm weather favourites of chilled beau soleil oysters and the lobster cobb.

During dinner service, CUT’s full menu will be available on the CUT Terrace, including dishes such as waygu beef bolognese and rye fettuccine with marjoram, chili flake, and parmigiano reggiano; grilled king prawns comprised of fava beans, toasted walnuts, mint, za’atar, and pearl couscous; while the grilled Long Island sea bass is complete with morel mushroom, asparagus tips, snap pea, and mushroom froth. Dinner service offerings also include a raw bar, inventive cocktails, and a full wine list.