Cruise Saudi announces collaborations with MJM Marine and DE Wave

Cruise Saudi has announced it is collaborating with exceptional sector leaders in cruise ship outfitting, MJM Marine and DE Wave. This partnership has been specially created for its new premium owned cruise line AROYA Cruises, as a crucial part of Cruise Saudi’s commitment to create exceptional passenger experiences.

JM Marine is the globally renowned name in marine outfitting services. Its scope of work for AROYA Cruises includes upgrades to all existing cabins and suites, the creation of multiple culinary, retail and relaxation venues, steelwork modifications, upgrades to on-board electrical and mechanical services, and the manufacture and installation of bespoke furniture, finishes, ceiling features and seating.

DE Wave is a leading contractor for cruise ship and yacht interior outfitting. It will outfit AROYA Cruises’ upper deck areas, including new super suites, public areas, and catering areas. Together, both MJM Marine and DE Wave will refurbish 98% of the guest-facing venues.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said: “The creation of a premium cruise experience starts from the design phase and by working with two of the cruise sector’s most well-regarded outfitters, we’re demonstrating our commitment to making AROYA Cruises an exceptional product. We look forward to seeing the knowledge, passion and creativity that MJM Marine and DE Wave bring to the first AROYA Cruises ship.”

Unveiled in June 2023, AROYA Cruises is Saudi’s first cruise line, designed for nationals, expatriates and regional guests. All elements of AROYA Cruises are being designed to suit Arabian tastes and preferences, from the design of cabins to the on-board food and beverage offering.

For more information about Cruise Saudi, visit www.cruisesaudi.com. For more information about AROYA Cruises, visit www.aroyacruises.com.

