ITB Berlin on the lookout for innovations

ITB Berlin traditionally lays a strong emphasis on latest trends and solutions in the travel industry. ITB Berlin 2024, taking place at Messe Berlin on 5 - 7 March is no exception. ITB eTravel Stage brings together keynote speeches, use cases, best and worst practices, and expert panelists for panel discussions on trends and developments in travel technology and digital transformation in the travel industry. ITB Innovation Radar is a catalogue of innovative products, concepts, and solutions, where exhibitors can showcase their achievements free of charge and gain access to extended communications benefits.

ITB Berlin eTravel Stage 2024 – call for papers

ITB Berlin eTravel Stage 2024 is a part of ITB Berlin Convention, which will run along the ITB Berlin trade show. The participants will be able to present their ideas to the expert audience in the live sessions. This includes the travel industry executives, decision makers in diverse fields ranging from eCommerce to Sales, international industry professionals, trade media and bloggers, as well as young professionals and students.´

Travel technology & sustainability, AI and web3, digital marketing and social media, cyber security and payments are just a few of the topics eTravel Stage will be focusing on. The final selection of papers to take part in eTravel Stage will be carried out by a board of industry experts and ITB Berlin Convention team. The application deadline is 31 October 2023.

Full information about ITB Berlin eTravel Stage 2024 call for papers, including the application process and the selection criteria, can be found here.

ITB Innovation Radar 2024 – open for applications

Premiering in 2023, the ITB Innovation Radar is a platform for showcasing exhibitors’ innovations in tourism, that make a technical, social, or economic impact. From innovative sustainability concepts to state-of-the-art products and solutions – exhibitors are invited to present their big breakthroughs in the Innovation Radar catalogue. The participation is free of charge.

The select innovators will be invited to join the Innovators’ Club, unlocking additional marketing and communication benefits, such as mentions in ITB Berlin press releases, on-site interviews, and promotion in ITB Berlin social media. The application deadline for ITB Innovation Radar is 30 November 2023. All information on the ITB Innovation Radar and the application form can be found here. https://www.itb.com/en/itb-berlin-for-exhibitors/innovation-radar/index-2.html