Change in top management at Lufthansa Group and Lufthansa Airlines

Two important leadership changes of commercial core functions at Lufthansa Group and Lufthansa Airlines: Heiko Reitz will be the new CCO of Lufthansa Airlines and Dr. Stefan Kreuzpaintner will now be responsible for network, alliance and partner management of Lufthansa Group.

Heiko Reitz has made several key strategy decisions for network, alliance and partner management in recent years and drove harmonization and further development of holistic commercial customer offerings, also with airline partners. He further developed the Lufthansa Group joint ventures and expanded important partnerships like with Deutsche Bahn. And as crisis manager during the Corona pandemic, he made a major contribution to stabilizing the company.

Looking forward, he will apply his strategic experience gained from Lufthansa Group to daily operations, at key customer interfaces while expanding and realigning Lufthansa Airlines’ premium offers.

As a member of the Lufthansa Airlines Board Dr. Stefan Kreuzpaintner played a key role in further developing and strengthening core brand commercial structures and pushing ahead with the strategic premium positioning while coping with the very difficult Corona pandemic situation. Following crisis management, he pushed introduction of the new long haul Lufthansa premium product “Allegris”. At the Lufthansa Munich hub, he reinforced the expansion of the successful strategic partnership with the airport. His prior experience in sales, revenue and marketing management positions will enable him to expand the links between Lufthansa and its Group partners. This will include network planning for all hub airlines and development of further commercial partnerships and joint ventures of the Group as well as continuing to represent Group interests in Munich as “Konzernbeauftragter”.

Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: “I would like to thank Heiko Reitz for his professional and loyal cooperation in very difficult times. And I am looking forward to working again with Stefan Kreuzpaintner, who will use his know-how, creativity and ambition to further develop partner and network management for the entire Group. His experience as Lufthansa Airlines CCO will be of great importance when integrating new partners and airlines into commercial processes. I am pleased that Stefan Kreuzpaintner will further deepen the processes between airline and Group.”

Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, said: “Stefan Kreuzpaintner has played a key role in shaping Lufthansa Airlines in very challenging times. I am very grateful to him for this and for his loyalty. I am also delighted Heiko Reitz is now enriching the Lufthansa Airlines board team. With his experience in the commercial sector, his deep understanding of comprehensive partnerships, networks and customer offerings and developments in the airline industry, Heiko Reitz will drive the development of Lufthansa Airlines with a strong focus on customer needs.”