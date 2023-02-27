World of Hyatt Launches Bonus Journeys to Reward Members for Exploring New Destinations and Staying

World of Hyatt invites all members to celebrate travel and explore new destinations with the return of Bonus Journeys, making it easy to earn Bonus Points on upcoming stays.

Starting today, World of Hyatt members can earn 3,000 Bonus Points for every two eligible nights, up to 30 nights, starting with their second stay after offer registration for stays completed between March 20, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers* can earn an additional 500 Bonus Points with eligible nights at participating hotels in 10 cities—including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Tokyo or Washington, D.C., starting with Cardmembers’ first stay completed after registration during the promotion period.

Spanning Hyatt’s impressive global portfolio, World of Hyatt is designed to inspire, complement and help members get the most out of their unique travel journeys for all life occasions.

How to Take Advantage of World of Hyatt’s Bonus Journeys

Log in to World of Hyatt (Not a member? Create an account – it’s free!).

Visit the offers tab in the app or go to http://hyatt.com/bonusjourneys to register for Bonus Journeys between February 21, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CT and April 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Book and complete stays at participating hotels and resorts across World of Hyatt’s expansive portfolio between March 20, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

Begin earning 3,000 Bonus Points every two qualifying nights, up to 30 nights, starting with your second stay completed during the promotion period. Eligible nights do not need to be consecutive to qualify for earning Bonus Points.

Plus, World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn an additional 500 Bonus Points every two nights, up to 30 nights, when those nights are at participating properties in ten cities starting with the Cardmembers’ first stay completed after registration during the promotion period.

Those looking to embrace their most exciting year of travel can find a variety of ways to redeem newly earned points, unlocking sought-after destinations, elevated member-only experiences and distinct benefits at more than 1,200 hotels across 25+ brands.

Ways to Redeem Bonus Points Earned Through Bonus Journeys

Destination-Inspired Wellbeing Experiences with FIND: Redeem points on 200+ member-only FIND experiences, like a Private Guitar Lesson with a music pro at Thompson Denver, an Open Air Jungle Safari Tour at Alila Ubud, or a on-of-a-kind Backcountry Guided Adventure at Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono. FIND experiences start at just 1,000 points.

Free Nights at a Global Portfolio of Curated Hotels & Resorts: Leverage points for stays across Hyatt’s portfolio, such as a friends’ getaway at tommie Austin, a JdV by Hyatt hotel, an all-inclusive family getaway at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico, a luxurious European retreat at the newly opened La Zambra, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, as well as stays at participating MGM Resorts destinations and Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

Dine & Relax with Top Spas & Restaurants: Use points to dine at Hyatt hotels’ renowned restaurants such as The View at 7Pines Resort Ibiza, where 8,000 points can cover a $100 gourmet dining experience or use points towards a lavish spa treatment at one of Hyatt hotels’ participating spas worldwide.

Unlimited Luxury with The Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt: Indulge in a dream vacation at a resort in The Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt. Members can redeem on luxurious stays with best-in-class all-inclusive brands including: Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spa. Off-peak stays start at 17,000 points/night.

To learn more about additional offers and experiences through World of Hyatt, or to sign up for free, visit hyatt.com.

For full promotion details including terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.