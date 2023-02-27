ITB Berlin 2023 Expo to Celebrate International Women’s Day

ITB Berlin, the world’s largest B2B tourism trade show, will celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8) with a series of panels and award ceremonies discussing and championing gender equality.

Starting on March 7, the day before International Women’s Day, at the ITB Berlin Convention at the Diversity & Inclusion track on ITB’s Green Stage in Hall 3.1, a session will take place on gender equality titled “Gender Equality: Tourism as a door opener for female empowerment & the role of gender equality in addressing the climate crisis”.

During the session, the panel will examine whether tourism can help further empower women around the world and drive emancipation, and to what extent gender equality can better assist fighting the climate crisis.

Furthermore, on March 8, ITB’s hybrid studio in Hall 5.3 will host an event with the winners of the International Social Entrepreneurship in Tourism competition, which was co-founded by ITB Berlin.

A few hours later at the same venue, the presentation of the fifth Celebrating Her award will also take place.

A collaboration between ITB Berlin and the Indian representatives of the International Institute for Peace in Tourism (IIPT), the event will honor women for their outstanding achievements in tourism, while images of previous years’ winners will be on display at a small exhibition in Hall 7.1.

The event will be followed by the presentation of the Gender Equality Champion of the Year award held by the NGO Equality in Tourism, in cooperation with ITB Berlin will take place.

The first award of its kind in the tourism sector honors tourism organizations for their outstanding achievements in supporting gender equality.

The idea behind the award is to celebrate successes, but also to drive improvements and encourage tourism companies to integrate gender equality in their policies and the day-to-day working environment.

Last year, the organization was itself the recipient of the Human Rights award of the Studienkreis für Tourismus. The session and both awards ceremonies can also be followed live on ITBxplore.

ITB Berlin 2023 will take place as a pure B2B event under the slogan “Open for Change” from Tuesday, March 7, to Thursday, March 9. The internationally renowned ITB Berlin Convention will take place parallel to the show and will be held live on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds – selected sessions will be streamed on ITBxplore.

International Women’s Day is a public holiday in Berlin.

Source: https://news.gtp.gr/