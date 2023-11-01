Chalet Hôtel Blythe Opens in Les Gets in December 2023

In time for the upcoming ski season, Chalet Hôtel Blythe will open its doors this December in the charming alpine village of Les Gets. Boasting eight spacious double or twin bedrooms, all thoughtfully designed with en-suite bathrooms and fitted with luxury amenities, the chalet hôtel is ideal for both couples and families alike, with options to book individual rooms as well as exclusive hire.

Located in Les Gets, Chalet Hôtel Blythe offers a prime location in the heart of the popular Les Portes du Soleil, one of the largest ski and mountain bike areas in Europe. Situated next to Morzine and Avoriaz, the beautifully preserved 11th century village of Les Gets offers a rich cultural heritage alongside a lively lifestyle resort.

Chalet Hôtel Blythe hosts an array of wellness and spa facilities including an indoor swimming pool; outdoor hot tub; sauna; hammam; ice room; and gym, along with a tranquil treatment room offering rejuvenating and deep tissue massages. Furthermore, Chalet Hôtel Blythe is equipped with a stunning rooftop terrace and cosy mezzanine lounge - the ideal place to enjoy an après-ski tipple with views of both the Chavannes and Mont Chéry slopes. Guests will also be treated to breakfast and dinners inspired by a passion for seasonal ingredients and a locally sourced wine list by Head Chef Peter Webster, who has over a decade’s experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants, hotels, and country houses in the UK.

Chalet Hôtel Blythe offers a complimentary ski butler service, providing assistance in arranging lift passes, ski pass bookings, beauty treatments and massages, slopeside picnics, ski lessons and more through its dedicated concierge service. It also has its own minibus service for transfers between neighbouring resorts along with a secure underground carpark with its own charging stations for electric vehicles.

Ideally located between Lake Geneva and Mont-Blanc, just an hours’ drive from Geneva Airport, the chalet hôtel sits proudly on the Route du Front de Neige, in the centre of Les Gets, just a short walk to the main lifts on the Chavannes side of the resort. All amenities and après ski activities are in walking distance, including an array of bars, restaurants, and shops. Les Gets offers a cross-border skiing paradise, with 286 pisted slopes across 650km of France and Switzerland, all accessible via 196 ski lifts.

As well as being situated in one of the most popular areas for British skiers, Les Gets transforms into an alpine wilderness offering world renowned mountain biking, hiking, water sports, rock climbing, and horse riding in the summer.

Rates at Chalet Hôtel Blythe’s winter rates start from £695 per room per night based on two people sharing, including breakfast and dinner. Individual rooms are available on a weekly or short stay basis (min 3-night stay). Chalet Hôtel Blythe is also available for exclusive use for up to 16 guests, with rates starting from £37,500 per week.