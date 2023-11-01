The American Midwest Named Best Value Destination in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024

Celebrating 50 years of guiding travellers, Lonely Planet has released Best in Travel 2024, expanding its list to 50 remarkable destinations worldwide. For 2024, the American Midwest shines as the number one Best Value Destination due to its cultural richness, diversity, and outstanding value, offering travellers an extraordinary experience at an exceptional price.

Illinois, located in the heart of the American Midwest, stands out as the gem within this region, and it’s one of the key reasons why the Midwest is hailed as a Best Value Destination in 2024. Illinois offers travellers a diverse array of experiences that combine history, culture, and natural beauty, all while providing exceptional value.

Daniel Thomas, Deputy Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism said, “We are delighted that America’s Midwest, which includes Illinois, has been highlighted by Lonely Planet as the Best Value Destination for 2024. From thrilling outdoor adventures to its world-class architecture and culinary scene, Illinois offers a diverse range of free and budget-friendly activities and attractions for all ages and interests, making it an attractive destination to global visitors.”

Chicago, the state’s largest city, is renowned for its striking skyline, iconic architecture, and vibrant arts scene. The city boasts world-class museums such as the Art Institute of Chicago, where visitors can explore an extensive collection of art and exhibitions. From the start of Historic Route 66 to picturesque Millennium Park and the eclectic Navy Pier, Chicago offers a range of free attractions that can be enjoyed without breaking the bank.

In addition to its urban charm, Illinois also offers travellers the opportunity to explore its natural wonders including beautiful beaches along Lake Michigan and nearly 70 state parks. Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois is a hidden paradise, featuring dramatic rock formations, lush forests, and scenic hiking trails, including the popular Garden of the Gods. This stunning outdoor playground is ideal for nature enthusiasts and hikers, and it’s easily accessible without straining your travel budget.

History buffs will find plenty to discover in Illinois as well. Springfield, the state capital, is home to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, a captivating destination that delves into the life and legacy of the 16th President of the United States. Visitors can also tour the Lincoln Home National Historic Site and explore other sites related to the nation’s history.

Foodies will be delighted by Illinois’ culinary offerings. Chicago is famous for its deep-dish pizza, hot dogs, and diverse international cuisine, making it a top destination for food lovers on a budget. The city’s 77 neighbourhoods, including Pilsen, Logan Square, Hyde Park and Chinatown, offer affordable and delectable dining options that reflect the city’s multicultural heritage. In Springfield travellers can visit the Cozy Dog Drive In – home to the world’s first corn dog on a stick, and Motorheads – a restaurant, museum and live music venue that serves a local delicacy – the horseshoe sandwich. While across the state local distilleries, wineries, and craft breweries are waiting to be explored.

In 2024, Illinois becomes an even more attractive destination with a variety of cultural events, festivals, and celebrations that provide insight into the state’s rich heritage, including the 20th anniversary of Chicago’s Millennium Park, and the crossroads of the Total Solar Eclipse in southern Illinois on April 8, while in 2026 Illinois will celebrate the centennial of Route 66.

For more information on Illinois, or to plan your trip, visit www.enjoyillinois.co.uk