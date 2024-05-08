SAS Launches AI-Generated Campaign to Welcome Summer Season in Malmö

As Europe sets its eyes on Sweden and the city of Malmö this week, SAS is kicking off the summer season with an AI generated campaign, welcoming visitors to the vibrant region of Copenhagen and Malmö – forming a stage for music and celebrations during the next coming days.

To help build on the excitement in Malmö this week, the SAS in-house marketing team has partnered with award winning Swedish AI artist Stephanie Löwenstein to develop bold images showcasing virtual SAS passengers displayed on SAS’ online channels, on the streets of Copenhagen and Malmö, as well as at key airports across Scandinavia.

“We are delighted to launch this special campaign, marking our inaugural venture into AI-generated advertising, as travelers from across Europe set their sights on Sweden and Malmö,” says Paul Verhagen, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at SAS. “As the leading carrier in the region, we look forward to welcoming visitors onboard and sharing the beauty and charm of our corner of the world.”

This particular week, SAS has over 1800 flights to Malmö and Copenhagen, offering seamless connectivity, and a warm Scandinavian welcome to all passengers with the message “We bring Europe to Malmö” displayed to arriving passengers with AI generated images tailored for this musical extravaganza.

With a commitment to safety, reliability, and hospitality, SAS invites travelers to celebrate this week with excited music goers from across Europe, and to enjoy the magic of Sweden and Malmö throughout this summer season.

SAS is serving around 24 million passengers traveling to, from, and within the region across 135 destinations along 285 routes.

Book your journey with SAS and experience the essence of Scandinavian hospitality firsthand at flysas.com.