Sail Croatia Launch New Yoga Themed Cruises for 2024

Know your ‘Down Dog’ from your ‘Warrior’? Want to learn new yoga poses on a relaxing Croatian holiday?

Small ship cruising specialist Sail Croatia has launched four new yoga themed cruises for 2024, combining the best of the Dalmatian coastline with mindful activities designed to invigorate and inspire the body and soul.

Highlights of this relaxing cruise will include the opportunity to participate in sunset yoga overlooking Mljet National park and yoga in a vineyard on the UNESCO Stari Grad Plain, followed by a traditional dinner and wine tasting.

With a certified yoga instructor onboard and plenty of optional activities available, the cruise is designed to leave participants feeling reconnected and relaxed.

Starting and ending in the waterfront city of Split, the cruise operates on ‘Almissa’, which can accommodate up to 38 guests in air conditioned ensuite cabins and offers a swim platform and wide open sundecks - perfect for yoga and stretching as you sail along the Croatian coast.

While onboard, guests can relax as they sail the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic, stopping off to swim in isolated coves along the coast.

A range of active optional excursions will also be offered including cycling, off road buggy safari, river rafting and more.

Sail Croatia Director, Grant Seuren commented “Having just finished another incredible season, our focus turns to 2024. Last month we announced several brand new wine cruises, which have proven to be our most popular new product launch ever. Themed cruises really strike a chord with our guests, and we have no doubt that our yoga cruises will also sell quickly.”

Prices start from £1,329 for all four departures (13 April, 7 September, 14 September and 5 October).

Included in the cruises is breakfast and lunch daily, yoga sessions with a certified instructor at sunrise and sunset daily, guided hike in Stari Grad, Captain’s dinner evening, as well as a vineyard yoga session followed by wine tasting and traditional Croatian dinner.

Flights are not included but offered by a choice of airlines from the UK.

Further details are available at: https://www.sail-croatia.com/specials/yoga-cruise

To book visit www.sail-croatia.com or call tel: 020 4525 7534.