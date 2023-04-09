BRITISH AIRWAYS TOUCHES DOWN IN ARUBA AND GUYANA WITH TWO INAUGURAL FLIGHTS TO THE CARIBBEAN

Aruba and Guyana have become the latest destinations to join British Airways’ network, with inaugural flights arriving to a warm welcome in the destinations’ respective capital cities.

British Airways operates more routes to the Caribbean and Mexico than any other UK airline, with Aruba and Guyana bringing the total number of destinations served in the region to 17.

The brand-new route will operate twice weekly via Antigua on Thursdays and Sundays.

Having been born and raised in Aruba, this new route is a personal one for British Airways cabin crew member Arelis Spanner, who flew on the inaugural BA2157. She said: “This is such a special day – I’m so proud that British Airways is flying to my home country and to be able to travel on the inaugural flight has been an amazing homecoming.”

Flight BA2159 departed London Gatwick at 11:35, landing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) in Georgetown, Guyana at 19:50 local time. This was the first of a twice weekly flight, operating via St Lucia on Mondays and Thursdays.

The flight was operated by Captain Marc Chan whose father was born in Guyana and, like Marc, also a British Airways captain. He said: “My father was a BOAC and British Airways captain from 1968 until 1999. He used to look up as a small boy from the jungle at the silver BOAC jets flying high above and dreamed of one day becoming a pilot. My father, Michael Chan-Choong, was the first Guyanese pilot in BOAC. More than 50 years later I am very proud to help launch the inaugural service to Georgetown with my co-pilot Alan Brooks who has Caribbean heritage. It will mark my first steps onto the land of my father and is one of the highlights of my flying career.”

Both routes will operate on a Boeing 777-200 aircraft, with three cabins for customers to choose from: Club (business), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and World Traveller (economy).

Sunday 26 March also saw British Airways’ first direct flight to Port of Spain, Trinidad, which will operate three times per week from London Gatwick. The flight was formerly via St Lucia.

Return fares are from £520 for Oranjestad, Aruba, £499 for Georgetown, Guyana and £520 for Port of Spain, Trinidad. To book, visit www.ba.com