Boscalt Hospitality buys 15 Old Bailey in London

Boscalt Hospitality has launched a joint-venture partnership with a London-based real estate developer for the first hotel in its portfolio, the Old Bailey.

Located in London, the Victorian building is known to be the very first hotel ever in the city to have electric lighting.

The property is expected to be repositioned into an upper-upscale hotel featuring 110 rooms, a full-service restaurant and bar, and a gym with an estimated 18 months of works remaining.

Built in 1874 by Evans Cronk, 15 Old Bailey had been converted to a serviced office building featuring meeting rooms and an executive business lounge.

Located at the heart of the global financial hub of the City of London, the property is within walking distance of the offices of the mayor global investment banks and law firms, among others.

Additionally, local leisure attractions, including St. Paul’s Cathedral and Covent Garden are also within walking distance.

Boscalt co-founders, Liza Masías and Jaume Tàpies, said: “The team is currently in advanced discussions with an internationally renowned hotel operator that is envisioned to manage the hotel.

“This is a great time to invest in London, a city where booking rates are promising.

“The hotel construction pipeline is growing rapidly, which is an optimistic projection for the hospitality industry.”