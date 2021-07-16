Viking Mars takes to the water for the first time

Viking has announced the float out of its newest ocean ship, the 930-guest Viking Mars.

The line also announced that the vessel, which is scheduled to debut in early 2022, will officially be named by her ceremonial godmother, Lady Fiona Carnarvon, the eighth countess of Carnarvon.

The ship will spend her maiden season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and in northern Europe before embarking on voyages in Asia and Australia.

“The day that a new ship meets water for the first time is always a special moment in time, and today is especially meaningful because for the second time, my dear friend Lady Carnarvon will honour us by serving as godmother to a new Viking ship,” said Karine Hagen, executive vice president of Viking.

“The last year and a half has been a period of uncertainty for all of us, and it is in those times that you know your true friends.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional float out ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard and is significant because it denotes a ship moving into its final stage of construction.

The float out of Viking Mars began at 11:00 local time when a member of the Viking team cut a cord that signalled water to begin flowing into the ship’s building dock.

Following a two-day process that will set Viking Mars afloat, she will then be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out.