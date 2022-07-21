IHG signs InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest, marking the return of the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand to Romania.

Set to open in January 2023, IHG is working with long-standing business partner ANA Hotels, one of the largest Romanian-based hotel owners, to create a truly iconic hotel in the heart of Bucharest. ANA Hotels has owned and operated IHG’s popular Crowne Plaza Bucharest for many years.

With the building dating back to 1914, InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest will comprise 283 guest rooms, with many boasting panoramic views of Ateneului Park and the Romanian Athenaeum. The hotel is located in the heart of the city close to Palace of the Parliament, one of the world’s largest buildings, and is just a 40-minute drive from Henri Coandă International Airport.

Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “As the world’s first luxury hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has provided guests with memorable luxury hotel experiences for the past 75 years. We are delighted to be partnering with ANA Hotels to bring the InterContinental brand to the heart of Bucharest in 2023.

“InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest is the latest in a series of signings by IHG in prime destinations across Europe including InterContinental Resort Crete and Kimpton St. Honoré Paris over the past 12 months. We are looking forward to a year of continued growth in 2022 and to strengthen our commitment in Romania in the years to come.”

George Copos, Owner of Ana Hotels, said: “We are delighted to partnering with IHG who share our vision for this exciting project. As we’ve seen in our relationship so far, IHG’s renowned enterprise value capabilities - and especially their desire to offer quality products and services and to do business in a responsible way, which also complements our own values - gives us great confidence for the future.

“InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest is an iconic historical building, in a prime location and is an exciting investment upgrade for ANA Hotels’ portfolio, and, in conjunction with our existing partnership within Crowne Plaza Bucharest, we look forward to continuing our long-term collaboration with IHG.”

In 2021, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts marked its 75th Diamond anniversary, and currently has 31 open hotels across Europe, the business is continuing to flourish. Recent signings include InterContinental Resort Crete, InterContinental Resort Amma, Canj – Montenegro and InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace.

Facilities at the InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest will include Roberto’s – a stylish breakfast area and all-day dining space with an outside terrace; Café Athénée for dining and The English Bar for drinks and cocktails.

For larger gatherings, such as conferences and weddings, there will be the exquisite Diplomat ballroom, with its stained-glass roof and intricate panelling. There will be an additional 13 meeting rooms of varying sizes which are ideal for business use.

For guests wishing to relax, there will be a wellness area with a well-equipped gym, an indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, steam room and sauna, plus two treatment rooms and two beauty salons.

Bucharest is a popular city with over nine million visitors each year. Comprising art nouveau architecture, a thriving café culture, parks, al fresco dining, museums, art galleries and vibrant nightlife, there is something to suit every leisure and business traveller.