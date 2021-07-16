Celebrity Silhouette extends UK summer season

Celebrity Cruises is extending its UK summer sailings onboard Celebrity Silhouette.

The line has announced three new itineraries, all of which are available to book now.

Departing from her homeport in Southampton, Celebrity Silhouette will be embarking on three additional seven- and nine-day itineraries around the breath-taking British coastline on September 4th, 11th and 18th.

The ship will visit Dover, Belfast, Portland, Southampton, Kirkwall, Inverness and Liverpool.

Celebrity Silhouette began her UK summer season on July 3rd, welcoming fully vaccinated British guests for the first time in over 15 months and showing off her bow-to-stern revitalisation.