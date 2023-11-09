Bear Grylls Brings UKk’s Ultimate Family Adventure Festival to Norfolk

TV adventurer Bear Grylls has announced that the UK’s ultimate family adventure festival, Gone Wild, will be coming to Holkham in Norfolk from 8-11 August 2024.

Recognised as the UK’s fasted growing family festival, Gone Wild will see its Norfolk event take place two weeks before Gone Wild Devon, which will be held at Powderham Castle over the bank holiday weekend, 22-25 August 2024. The two four-day festivals will both feature big name acts. Eurovision legend Sam Ryder, McFly, Example, Reef, and Scouting for Girls will headline at Gone Wild Norfolk. Gone Wild Devon’s headline acts will be announced over the coming weeks.

Co-founded by Bear Grylls, and former Royal Marine Officer Oli Mason, the festivals will provide action-packed adventure, rewilding and live music over four days, delivering incredible experiences with over 100 activities included in the ticket price. These range from archery, abseiling, survival skills, axe and spear throwing, to tree climbing, break dance workshops, foraging walks, shelter construction, raft building, rock climbing, wild swimming and SUP experiences.

Providing an unforgettable and affordable escape, where families can spend time together in the great outdoors, the festivals are expected to sell out quickly. Just 5,000 tickets will be available for Gone Wild Norfolk, and 55% of tickets for Gone Wild Devon have already been sold. With a focus on camping, getting back to nature, participating in wild adventures and challenges, including conquering the legendary Gone Wild commando course, the festivals promise action-packed activities from day one.

Commenting on the launch of Gone Wild Norfolk, Bear Grylls, said: “It’s always been our ambition to open a second UK site and I’m so excited to announce that Holkham Park will become our East of England home. Just like Powderham Castle in Devon, it’s set in thousands of acres of parkland close to the coast, with deer, mighty oaks, a walled garden, and stunning views. It’s a perfect formula that allows us to provide amazing experiences on land and on water.”

Bear added: “Our goal is to get families spending time together in the outdoors. There’s a reason Gone Wild is the UK’s fastest growing family festival. Where else can you learn how to light fires, go climbing, throw your mum down a 50-foot mud slide, then party together while watching great bands?”

In 2023, over 10,000 people attended the sell-out Devon festival, and organisers are expecting Gone Wild Norfolk to sell out fast.

The festival’s co-founder, former Holkham employee Oli Mason, added: “When we started Gone Wild, we never expected it to grow so quickly. It’s such a unique concept that families love! I went to School in Fakenham and worked on the Holkham estate before I joined the Royal Marines, so bringing it to Norfolk is very special for me.

“We’ve learnt so much over the past 3 years at our Devon event, and Gone Wild Norfolk will be our best yet.”

To appeal to a broad range of festival goers Gone Wild Norfolk will be offering pre-pitched Bell Tents, Tipis, and Luxury Yurts, as well as pre-pitched tents so that visitors can travel light and enjoy the camping experience without the worry of space in the car. A range of pitches will also be available for motorhomes, and caravans, plus park and pitch options for campers.

Families looking to save money can book an ‘under-18s go free’ early-bird ticket up until the end of November. Gone Wild also offers monthly payment options to help split the cost of the festival, making it even more affordable for families.

A four-day Gone Wild Norfolk pass, allowing one adult to bring one under 18 free including basic camping, can be booked from £199, saving up to £75 on the standard booking price. Under the offer a family of four could save up to £150.

A four-day Gone Wild Devon pass, allowing one adult to bring one under 18 free including basic camping, can be booked from £205, saving up to £80 on the standard booking price. Under the offer a family of four could save up to £160.



Visit https://www.gonewildfestival.com for more detail and ticket availability.