Brand New Dog Friendly Romantic Retreat on a Hillside in Tuscany

Accommodation specialist One Off Places is thrilled to announce the launch of Casa Trebbio, a gloriously romantic retreat, set high on a hillside in Tuscany, 20 minutes from Lucca and with views over the Garfagna Valley. The house opened for its first guests in October 2023 and can accommodate up to two people and three dogs.

One of a collection of pet friendly unique places to stay in the UK & Europe in the One Off Places portfolio, the cottage is not just dog friendly, but positively encourages four legged friends. The terrace is fully enclosed and gated with railings over 1m high, the floors are all terracotta. Dog bowls, towels and treats are provided.

The house is at the top of a narrow and winding road. Parking is on the roadside and the house is accessed via a short steep path. Worth it for the outstanding views - from the terrace you can see at least six old churches, the surrounding forests and the ancient walled city of Lucca.

Tabitha Symonds, founder of One Off Places, says: `According to the British Veterinary Association, as many as 250,000 pets are taken from the UK to the EU on holiday each year. One Off Places is expanding its portfolio of pet friendly holiday accommodation outside the UK, and Casa Trebbio is a great example of this’.

Inside, much of the furniture has been sourced and imported from antique shops and auctions in the owner’s home county of Suffolk. A log fire for cooler times of year and views from every window. Outside a terrace with table and chairs for eating al fresco, sun loungers, a pizza oven and a BBQ.

3 nights from £435 / 7 nights from £852, self catering. Tuscan pizza welcome pack provided. The house is a 45 minute drive from Pisa airport. Car hire essential. For more information see https://www.oneoffplaces.co.uk/casa-trebbio-in-tuscany.

From treehouses and tipis to castles and manor houses, accommodation specialist One Off Places offers stylish accommodation for all group sizes and all budgets in the UK and Europe. See www.oneoffplaces.co.uk