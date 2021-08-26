Balearic Islands extends free Covid-19 insurance

The Tourism Agency of the Balearic Islands (AETIB) has confirmed its offer of free Covid-19 insurance will be extended until the year of the year.

The service is provided by Race insurance to all international visitors (non-residents) for stays at any regulated accommodation.

The extension of the policy aims to restore traveller confidence and stimulate demand, especially targeting families during the October half term.

The type of cover and circumstances covered in the case of a Covid-19 infection include medical, surgical and hospitalisation expenses with a maximum limit of €15,000.

Also included are medical expenses for transportation and repatriation, as well as the costs of extending a stay in regulated accommodation for the policyholder and their companions.

The policy covers costs resulting from the policyholder’s stay being prolonged due to self-isolation or quarantine because of Covid-19.

A helpline service in English (+34 900 100 124) for tourists is also available and free of charge.

During the autumn months, the Balearic Islands (consisting of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera) continue to offer warm temperatures which are ideal for hiking, cycling and outdoor exploration, as well as excellent gastronomy, authentic villages and beautiful landscapes.

