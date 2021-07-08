Government launches Balearic Islands safety campaign

The British consulates in Palma and Ibiza, together with the Balearic government, have launched a joint tourism campaign.

The scheme encourages young British holidaymakers to “Stick with your Mates” and have a holiday to remember, rather than one to forget.

The campaign is part of a drive to advise British tourists that travel will be different this year and encourage them to make sure they are taking all the necessary measures to prepare for their holiday.

British tourists should check Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Travel Advice before travelling to make sure they are fully informed on the entry requirements for Spain, and they understand and comply with local coronavirus restrictions.

Sadly, in recent years there have been a number of tragic accidents involving young British tourists visiting the Balearic Islands – many involving falls.

When we investigated the individual cases to try to identify common factors, it became apparent that the vast majority of incidents took place when people were on their own, having been separated from friends.

In response, the campaign began in 2019 – giving young people tips and advice about how to look after each other and help avoid accidents and injuries on holiday.

During the 2019 season there were 61 per cent fewer serious falls and 50 per cent fewer fatalities (compared to 2018), and the campaign had significant impact on the target audience with 60 per cent of those who recalled the campaign video content saying it had “seriously made them think” or that they “did something different as a result”.

The campaign will feature short videos and digital images that will be targeted at young people visiting the islands through Instagram and Facebook.

Consul general, Lloyd Milen, said: “The Balearic Islands have long been a favourite with British tourists.

“Resorts such as Magaluf and San Antonio, among others, are hugely popular with young British visitors, but of course, travel is different this year.

“Holidays will also be different and not just because of Covid-19.

“We welcome the measures introduced by the authorities in the Balearic Islands to limit excesses, but we all have a responsibility to know the rules, stick to them and ensure a great holiday for ourselves, and those around us.

“Our campaign aims to make sure that anyone visiting takes the necessary steps to make sure their stay here is safe, secure and that they follow local measures. We want them to have a holiday to remember, rather than one they want to forget.”