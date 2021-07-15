Spain tourism chief says Brits still welcome in Balearics

Tourism authorities in Spain have questioned a decision to move the Balearic Islands to the amber list for British travellers in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

The decision was confirmed yesterday, just weeks after the popular destination was initially moved to the green list.

The change means unvaccinated travellers will have to quarantine at home for ten days when they return to England, Scotland or Wales.

However, from Monday, double vaccinated travellers to the islands – which include Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera – will be able to skip quarantine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Javier Piñanes, director of the Spanish Tourist Office in the UK, said: “We must respect the decision from the British government.

“We would highlight, however that, according to the Spain ministry of health, in the Balearic Islands, 3.8 per cent of hospital beds are Covid-19 related (based on data published on July 13th).

“The majority of new cases are among younger age groups, specifically 12-19- and 20–29-year-olds, and despite the increasing Covid-19 rates, the hospitals in the Balearic Island archipelago are not under pressure.

“Likewise, there have been no fatalities reported due to Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands in the last seven days and there are strict safety and hygiene processes and measures in place.”

He added: “The Balearic Islands continue to be a safe tourism destination that strictly adhere to safety protocols that have been established by the authorities.

“British visitors remain welcome in the Balearic Islands and Spain.”

More Information

More details on visiting Spain are available on the official website.