Bahrain removes testing requirements for British travellers
Bahrain is ready and welcoming Brits back once again.
From this week, UK travellers entering Bahrain regardless of the vaccination status, no longer need to conduct a PCR test on arrival at Bahrain International Airport.
Precautionary quarantine requirements for all passengers arriving in the kingdom have also been removed.
Known for its glorious white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, the F1 and top-class dining and hotel facilities, Bahrain is the perfect destination for travellers seeking a place to “detach and relax,” a statement confirming the news said.
Making it easier than ever before, passengers can now visit this glorious paradise island without the added stresses of Covid-19 testing and quarantine regulations.