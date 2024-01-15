Gulf Hotels Group Pioneers a New Dining Experience in Bahrain

Gulf Hotels Group Signs MoU with Solutions Leisure Group

Gulf Hotels Group, a leading hospitality management company with over 50 years of industry experience, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with renowned global hospitality and entertainment company, Solutions Leisure Group. This strategic partnership marks an exciting collaboration in introducing innovative food and beverage outlets to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As part of the MoU, Gulf Hotels Group and Solutions Leisure Group are set to launch an all-new league of culinary experiences into the renowned Block 338, situated in the heart of the bustling dining district of Adliya. Conceptualising an entirely new lifestyle destination in the region, set to elevate the hospitality landscape in its entirety, the leading nightlife and hospitality group will develop an all-new destination that captures the trends and vibrance of the neighbourhood, introducing four unique concepts from its award-winning portfolio and newly created concepts that drive interest, offer unique experiences and create moments people live for, from day to night.

We will be announcing within the course of the next few months the concepts of these multi-branded outlets that will convey a new element of culinary excellence and entertainment to the local and international community.

Through this partnership, Gulf Hotels Group aims to expand its food and beverage offerings in the Kingdom with innovative dining concepts that provide guests with an unparalleled experience. The Group is committed to upscaling the restaurant scene in Bahrain by catering to the various needs of local and international visitors.

Mr. Ahmed Janahi, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Hotels Group, commented: “It gives us great pleasure to be partnering with Solutions Leisure Group, a renowned name in the global hospitality landscape. We believe that this partnership allows us to introduce exciting and innovative dining concepts to Bahrain, enhancing our guests’ experience and meeting the evolving trends and demands of the market. We look forward to a successful partnership that will contribute to the growth and development of the Kingdom’s hospitality sector.”

Paul Evans, CEO and Co Founder of Solutions Leisure Group added, “Celebrating ten years in the Middle East this year, we are, both, humbled and excited to be stepping into our next decade alongside our first regional Middle Eastern partners, Gulf Hotels Group, to set new benchmarks in hospitality.”

He continued, “Creating the moments people live for is our heart and soul, and the opportunity to create something so epic and unique in its structure, alongside such a renowned group as the team behind Gulf Hotels Group, is set to take the Bahraini F&B scene to new heights through sensorial, experience-lead destinations and unparalleled social immersions.”

Gulf Hotels Group is committed to delivering unparalleled gastronomic experiences, exceptional service, and memorable moments to its visitors in Bahrain. This partnership is expected to redefine the culinary landscape and contribute to the Kingdom’s thriving hospitality sector.