Hilton to welcome SUSHISAMBA to Conrad Residences in Bahrain

‌SUSHISAMBA will open in Bahrain following a partnership between Hilton and SAYACORP Hospitality. The restaurant will be located at the Conrad Residences, Bahrain Financial Harbour and is expected to open in late 2023.

It marks the first SUSHISAMBA restaurant in the country and the third in the region, following branches in Doha and Dubai.

Commenting on the signing, Emma Banks, vice president, F&B strategy and development, EMEA, Hilton, said: “We are excited to see the restaurant deliver the highest standards of hospitality, lifestyle, and culinary experiences as part of this globally renowned brand.”

SUSHISAMBA Bahrain will offer its usual fusion of Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian cuisine and culture, with an impressive design, including a bar, terrace, and pool with views of the Manama seafront and Bahrain Bay.

The next phase of SUSHISAMBA

SUSHISAMBA group Co-CEO, Omar Gutierrez, expressed enthusiasm for bringing the restaurant to Bahrain and highlighted the country’s cultural diversity.

He said: “Bahrain is an incredibly interesting, diverse country, bustling with culture, hospitality, and business commerce, which makes it a perfect location and natural fit for the next phase of SUSHISAMBA.”

SAYACORP Hospitality is the hospitality management subsidiary of SAYACORP AQAR & SAYACORP, based in Bahrain.

Fawaz Al Jowder, CEO of SAYACORP Aqar said: “This will be one of the most unique culinary concepts coming to Bahrain, with captivating 360-degree views from the hotel’s rooftop showcasing both the city and seafront. This agreement cements our support for Bahrain’s Vision 2030, which includes a wealth of upcoming developments designed to entice business and leisure travellers to the region.”

Hilton currently operates two hotels in Bahrain, with two properties more in the pipeline: Conrad Residences Bahrain Financial Harbour and Hilton Manama City Centre Residences.