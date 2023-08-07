Frasers Hospitality Celebrates Expansion in the Middle East

Frasers Hospitality, a strategic business unit of Frasers Property, has further expanded its presence in the Middle East with the entry into a new management agreement to operate Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain. This is in partnership with Seef Properties, a leading integrated real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This development cements Frasers Hospitality’s presence in the Middle East region following its recent recognition as the ‘Middle East’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand 2022’ in the World Travel Awards.

The development comes as Frasers Hospitality strengthens its long-standing partnership with Seef Properties through an extension of its existing management agreement of Fraser Suites Seef Bahrain to 2031.

The newly anticipated Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain will offer 63 gold-standard serviced apartment units across a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, spread over three floors. This will include nine one-bedroom serviced apartments, 44 two-bedroom serviced apartments and 12 three-bedroom serviced apartments, perfect for those seeking comfort in accommodations fitted with the latest technologies and modern furnishings.

Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain forms part of the Al Liwan mixed-use development under Seef Properties which has been designed to embody the essence of the ‘Live, Work and Play’ lifestyle and is nestled within the neighbourhood of Hamala with a direct connection to the Al Liwan Mall in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s primary entertainment district.

The development is ideal under the Fraser Suites brand due to its unique ability to cater to the highly-premium lifestyle needs of extended-stay guests. The name, Al Liwan, reflects cohesion, unity, and togetherness, inspired by the culture of the region and speaking to the desires of discerning guests.

Alongside Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain, the new district offers numerous dining options, cafés, and leisure opportunities. At the core of the development lies the Central Plaza, a generous open space created for communal gatherings and entertainment, providing a city retreat for both visitors and residents.

Rebecca Hollants Van Loocke, COO EMEA Frasers Hospitality said, “The signing of Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain solidifies Frasers Hospitality’s commitment to renewed growth in the region with one of our first and most trusted owners. The expansion is a landmark achievement for Frasers Hospitality in the Middle East, increasing the Fraser Suites portfolio to three properties in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The signing ceremony of Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain took place today in Bahrain, attended by Mark Chan, Chief Operating Officer, COO, Frasers Hospitality, Rebecca Hollants Van Loocke, COO, Frasers Hospitality EMEA, Mariusz Tymosiewicz, General Manager of Fraser Suites Seef Bahrain, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, Ahmed Yusuf, and representatives from Seef Properties.

Mark Chan, COO of Frasers Hospitality, commented, “The signing signifies our strong dedication to further expansion in the region and reinforces our leadership position in the extended-stay market amidst our 25th anniversary this year. The new Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain will complement the Al Liwan mixed-use development, providing an exceptional hospitality experience and redefining luxury hospitality in one of the most distinguished real estate development projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, said, “We are delighted to conclude this agreement with a leading company in the field of managing and operating luxury serviced apartment establishments in the world, through which we renew our constructive partnership with the prestigious Singaporean company to manage and operate Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain within the latest mixed-use project in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which has become an integrated tourist and entertainment landmark that provides the finest hospitality and retail services in the Northern Governorate, to contribute to the transformation of Hamala area into a preferred destination for a large segment of citizens, residents and tourists from different countries of the world.”

Fraser Suites Al Liwan Bahrain is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will join Fraser Suites Seef Bahrain and Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area Bahrain within the existing portfolio.