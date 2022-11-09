Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa officially opened its doors to guests

Resting majestically on the unexplored, pristine beaches of Bahrain’s West Coast, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa has officially opened its doors, offering guests an idyllic haven for a tranquil and restorative getaway.

With an extensive range of leisure and wellness facilities, elegantly designed rooms and villas, all featuring sweeping views of the Gulf, stunning landscaped gardens or meandering waterways, Jumeirah Group’s newest address offers an idyllic setting for those desiring a relaxing and rejuvenating break.

“The team and I are thrilled to welcome guests to this truly extraordinary resort and look forward to curating exceptional moments that will leave lasting memories for all,” says Marco Den Ouden, General Manager of Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa. “We are passionate about wellness, and I am confident that with Jumeirah’s renowned hospitality expertise and the luxurious experiences on offer – and of course the resort’s unique beachside location – our guests will walk away feeling revived and refreshed from their stay with us.”

Guests and visitors can indulge in eight new dining experiences, each providing awe-inspiring panoramic sea views, featuring a mixture of international flavours curated by world-renowned chefs. Delivering unique family-style dining against a backdrop of picturesque panoramic sea views, OBAB AL BAHAR will provide à la carte menus and daily buffet choices from the hotel’s leading international culinary team, including an exclusive, customised beverage menu infused with local ingredients, fragrances and spices to deliver a unique Bahraini experience. Serving up fresh homemade favourites and healthy seasonal salads on a contemporary alfresco private terrace, DUE MARI delivers authentic Italian cuisine while AL SAMA serves up local specialties and refreshing drinks overlooking the sparkling Gulf. Guests can also enjoy a selection of healthy options or indulge in hand crafted chocolates and delectable international and local pastries created by the resident pastry chef at MAJLIS AL FIJIRI, sip a selection of fine beverages at stylish 25 | 50 or enjoy comfort food alongside specially crafted beverages beachside at OUSOUL.

The new resort also features Jumeirah Group’s award-winning Talise Spa, including female-only spa facilities with private entrance and traditional Hammam. Open from 10am until 9pm daily, Talise Spa offers 13 tranquil treatment rooms – including six female-only and six male-only treatment rooms – plus an indulgent couple’s treatment room with its own private hammam, bubble bath and relaxation area. On the Island of Pearls, Talise Spa is the true pearl within the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa. In addition, guests can make full use of the state-of-the-art gym, indoor temperature-controlled swimming pool and tennis courts, open from 6am until 10pm.

To make a well-deserved wellness escape extra special, guests can also treat themselves to an afternoon of pampering at the salon, where expert in-house stylists and beauticians can provide an array of professional styling services.

Setting the stage for world-class meetings and events, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa provides guests with a conference and events centre, executive board meeting rooms and two beautifully designed ballrooms to accommodate up to 160 people. In addition, spacious outdoor areas include the peninsula in front of the resort for larger events of up to 500 people, perfect for both professional gatherings and personal celebrations.

In celebration of its opening, guests can take advantage of an exclusive opening package that offers 15% off regular rates and BD 18 in resort credit.