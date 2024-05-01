Aspire Unveils Three-Tier Luxury Lounge Experience at Newcastle Airport

Aspire, Swissport’s global airport lounge business, has unveiled a new three-tier service product across the expanded lounge space at Newcastle Airport, offering travelers an unrivalled choice in luxury and comfort ahead of their journeys.

Aspire Executive Lounges and Newcastle Airport have opened their brand-new lounge, following a multi-million pound refurbishment and expansion of the lounge surface space. The new lounge offers a significantly increased capacity to accommodate passengers wishing to relax, refresh or work during the busy summer travel period.

As part of its strategy to bring innovation and an enhanced customer experience, the lounge at Newcastle Airport will be the first Aspire lounge to offer three lounge products to passengers. Alongside the core Aspire offering there will be two new options, Luxe by Aspire and The Suite by Aspire.

Luxe by Aspire benefits from exclusive self-service food and beverage options and bespoke private and open working spaces aimed particularly for the business traveler.

The Suite by Aspire provides dedicated staff providing meet and greet and a fully hosted table service akin to a high-end restaurant and serving freshly prepared meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three tiers will offer a wide selection of delicious food and beverages. Travelers will also find ample charging facilities, high speed internet, a selection of digital newspapers and magazines and HD television. To ensure nobody has to rush to their departure gate, there are plenty of screens displaying upcoming boarding times. The new lounge was designed in collaboration with award-winning commercial interior designers DV8 Designs

“We’re delighted to launch this new product at Newcastle. Our new approach is the result of extensive research into understanding of what our customers truly want from their lounge experience,” says David Collyer, Global Vice President of Executive Lounges. “Airport lounges have seen a marked increase in demand from passengers looking for an elegant space to relax and dine, whether for business or pleasure. The addition of ‘Luxe’ and ‘The Suite’ will mark a real step-change in delivering the premium service our guests are looking for.”

He adds: “Our vision is to translate the premium hotel experience into the executive lounge experience. Aspire is the first in the aviation sector to join the prestigious Institute of Hospitality and UK Hospitality, and we are fully committed to becoming the world’s leading airport hospitality brand.”

Dean Ward, Director of Commercial at Newcastle International Airport, says: “We are committed to giving our passengers the best possible airport experience and work closely with our business partners to ensure that we continue to provide the products and services that are passengers are looking for. The new Aspire Lounge is stunning and will provide passengers with a luxurious environment to enjoy prior to boarding their flight. The lounge is just one of several, multi-million pound improvement projects that we have been working hard on over the past 12 months, which we are very much looking forward to passengers seeing on their next visit.”

With over 30 years of experience, Aspire Executive Lounges is Europe’s largest brand in the airport lounges sector. In 2023, Swissport welcomed more than five million customers worldwide at over 69 lounges in 20 countries. The airport hospitality brand recently opened new lounges at Amsterdam Schiphol, Dublin, and Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Aspire Executive Lounges also recently created a new lounge concept in partnership with the airline alliance oneworld. The first oneworld branded lounge was launched at Incheon Airport in Seoul, Korea, in December 2023. Aspire Executive Lounges is owned by Swissport International AG, the global leader in aviation services, serving airlines at 286 airports in 44 countries across six continents.