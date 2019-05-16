Arnold handed new sales leadership role with Rocco Forte

Rocco Forte Hotels has announced the appointment of Jan Arnold to the role of vice president of sales.

Based in Frankfurt, Arnold will direct a team of 24 regional sales directors and managers located in 12 countries in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and China.

He will be a member of Rocco Forte Hotels’ executive committee, reporting to the director of operations, Maurizio Saccani.

Arnold joins Rocco Forte from Four Seasons where he began his career in 2002 as a trainee in operational and administration departments in Boston, USA.

He quickly advanced within the company holding various roles such as associate regional director of sales in 2008 in London, regional director of sales in Frankfurt’s worldwide sales office in 2010 and director of sales EMEA in the Dubai corporate office in 2016.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Arnold said: “I am excited and humbled to be joining Rocco Forte Hotels, especially at a time where it is undergoing extraordinary growth.

“Led by a family who has been in hospitality for four generations, it is the legacy of the Forte family that makes the company so distinctively different.

“I look forward to working alongside all the wonderful individuals that have made Rocco Forte Hotels so successful and contributing to the future direction of the company.”