GROWING TOGETHER: FAMILY ADVENTURES TO FORM TRANSFORMATIVE BONDS

Rocco Forte Hotels, the renowned hotel group headed by Sir Rocco Forte and his sister, Olga Polizzi, present an array of enriching experiences designed for families with children of all ages to cherish together. Whether in Scotland or Puglia, each Rocco Forte Hotel is situated in captivating destinations brimming with cultural allure, creating an ideal setting for unforgettable family holidays.

UK

Brown’s Hotel, London

See the Landmarks of London in a classically English Mini-Cooper

Experience the timeless charm of London’s iconic landmarks while riding in a quintessentially English vehicle, a Mini Cooper. Families will be chauffeured in a meticulously restored classic Mini Cooper, accompanied by a knowledgeable local guide. Marvel at the renowned sights that grace London’s skyline, including the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, Buckingham Palace, Covent Garden, St. James’s Palace, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and an array of other captivating destinations.

The Balmoral, Edinburgh

The Araminta Campbell Family Tartan Experience

Embark on a captivating journey to the Scottish countryside with The Balmoral’s Araminta Campbell Family Tartan Experience. Guided by Araminta herself at her flagship atelier, families will be immersed in traditional craftsmanship and exceptional textiles, crafting a personalized tartan design for the family to treasure for generations. Indulge in this exquisite legacy-building afternoon, surrounded by the beauty of Lord Hopeton’s estate.

Italy

The Savoy, Florence

Street Art Hunt Tour: Uncovering the rich history of Florence

Embark on an unforgettable Florentine experience in the vibrant Oltrarno district, where you’ll dive into the world of street art on a street art hunt tour. Enjoy delectable local street food, and uncover hidden messages of art, sustainability, women’s rights, and boundaries. This immersive journey blends the rich history of Florence with contemporary street art, creating a perfect combination of past and present, encourages self-reflection, growth, and the strengthening of family bonds.

Hotel de la Ville

Unlock the Vatican with the key keepers at dawn

Accompany the clavigeri (key keepers) of the Vatican Museums as they make their daily round of opening one of the world’s most famous sites. Gianni Crea leads the team of clavigeri - custodians of around three thousand keys - who expertly manage to open, door after door, window after window every morning, a museum itinerary that stretches over seven kilometres. An eye-opening experience awaits for families to discover the rich history of what has shaped Rome over the centuries.

Hotel de Russie, Rome

Gladiator School

Young travelers who wish to explore Rome and its historical figures can participate in Gladiator School, where they can immerse themselves in the world of ancient Rome and its renowned fighters. At the school, children aged seven and above can relive the grandeur of ancient Rome by training as gladiators, learning about their lifestyle, athletic preparations, combat techniques, and even enjoy the participation of their parents, creating unforgettable moments for the entire family to cherish.

Masseria Torre Maizza, Puglia

Discover the heritage of Apulian food on a bike tour

Tracing its roots back to ancient civilisations that inhabited the region, discover the local food heritage of Puglia where families will embark on a guided cycling tour to nearby areas, accompanied by a local expert. Witness the olive oil production process at a mill and delve into cheese-making at another Masseria, culminating in a mouthwatering tasting session with delectable Apulian bread.

Villa Igiea, Palermo

The world of puppetry awaits in Palermo

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of puppetry with the Puppet Opera, a UNESCO masterpiece. Learn from master puppeteer Salvatore Bumbello, who will teach families how to create puppet props, manipulate strings, and produce unique sounds. Engage in a treasure hunt of Palermo, unravelling clues hidden within the city’s historic landmarks, and conclude the day with a relaxing picnic under an ancient Ficus tree in Piazza Marina, complemented by delightful pastries from a local sweet shop.

Verdura Resort, Sicily

An immersive ceramic workshop in Sciaaca



Sciacca’s profound connection to ceramics dates back to the IV Century, and its artistic legacy is visible in the city’s architecture, churches, and streets adorned with exquisite ceramic masterpieces. Explore the heart of Sciacca’s city center, where numerous small artisanal shops offer a treasure trove of handmade ceramic items, including jars, plates, carafes, and majolica. Take part in immersive workshops led by local artists, who will teach the traditional techniques of hand-building and decoration, while creating a unique ceramic piece to take home, all conveniently located just a few minutes away from Verdura Resort.

Belgium

Hotel Amigo, Brussels

The comic tour

For a delightful family excursion, indulge in a comic tour to uncover the unique artistry found in Belgium and stroll through the charming and authentic streets of Brussels, away from the typical tourist routes. Encounter around sixty comic book characters brought to life on the city’s walls and learn about the artists and how it has contributed to the history of the city. For a full experience, book the Tintin suite and be fully immersed in the captivating world of comics that Brussels is renowned for.

Germany

The Charles Hotel, Munich

Nightwatchman walking tour of Munich

An unforgettable evening awaits with the Night Watchman Walking Tour in Munich. Join a guide dressed as a night watchman, equipped with a halberd ax, as families explore the city’s old town by night. Starting from Marienplatz, the guide will share fascinating stories about the responsibilities of night watchmen as they wander through the historic streets and alleys. Observe the closing of the city gates, learn how the night watchman protected Munich from unruly mobs and destructive fires. Marvel at the watchman’s call horn as he demonstrates its use to signal a fire, before concluding the tour in Marienplatz.

Hotel de Rome, Berlin

Discover Berlin’s subterranean world

Embark on a thrilling discovery beneath the bustling streets of Berlin with a visit to the Berliner Unterwelten-Museum. Unveil the clandestine past of the city as families descend into bunkers and tunnel systems, gaining insights into its secret history. Unveiling the capital’s underground facilities, the four-floor exhibition housed in the former bunker at the Gesundbrunnen transport hub offers a comprehensive understanding of Berlin’s subterranean world.

