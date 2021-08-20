The Balmoral launches Scotch Club in Edinburgh

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Edinburgh, has unveiled its new Scotch Club in collaboration with the Macallan.

The new offering includes a personalised membership experience to whisky connoisseurs around the world.

The elite club offers bottle residence in one of the sought after, personally engraved whisky keeps that don the entrance to Scotch, the Balmoral’s whisky bar.

Keeping the Scottish amber nectar under lock and key, the Balmoral’s expert whisky ambassadors will offer Scotch Club members a whisky concierge service ensuring each visit to the world-renowned whisky bar is bespoke and memorable.

Members of the Scotch Club will be served their selected dram of the Macallan in a Lalique glass, created by the prestigious French crystal maker, providing a flawless vessel to appreciate the delights of the renowned single malt.

Whisky ambassadors will be on hand to create a cocktail or suggest a perfect serve for your own expression of the Macallan Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

A range of exclusive benefits mean members can entertain in style with an annual complimentary whisky tasting for two with exclusive use of the elegant surroundings of Scotch for two hours, hosted by a whisky ambassador.

The Balmoral will be accepting 12 members of the Scotch Club this summer, with a waiting list opening for the remaining 23 keeps which will be released later this year.

The exclusive offering starts from £710 for a 12-month membership, where guests will be able to access their own bottle of the Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old.

Cameron Ewen, whisky ambassador and manager of Scotch, said: “Together with the Macallan we have created a unique membership experience in an iconic Scottish location.

“To have your name engraved on one of only 35 whisky keeps in the heart of the Balmoral is really special and something which we hope will be coveted by whisky fans around the world.”