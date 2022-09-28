Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte Hotel offers brand new activities

With its mild climate and sunny days, autumn in Sicily is an ideal destination for a family holiday.

Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte Hotel will be offering brand new activities to give guests a variety of choices when it comes to sports experiences, and cultural activities designed for the whole family to create precious memories.

The resort’s exclusive sports academies continue into the autumn season and include their Football Academy with Italian world champion, Gianluca Zambrotta and the Verdura Junior Golf Academy run by instructor Giacomo Dovetta who is SNAG Golf certified and nominated as one of the top 50 Junior Coaches in the world. New this season is Family Acroyoga. Taking place outside in the fresh Sicilian air, this exercise is the ideal family bonding activity.

In addition to workshops dedicated entirely to cooking, Verdura now offers a rural foodie experience in La Casetta nell’Orto, a cottage set in the vegetable garden that was designed by Rocco Forte Hotel’s Creative Director of Food, Fulvio Pierangelini. The cottage provides an ideal setting to taste Sicilian cuisine made from the local ingredients harvested directly from the resort’s vegetable garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discover the traditions and flavours of Sicilian confectionery with the “frutta di martorana della nonna” (marzipan sweets) cooking class, an experience designed to help parents and children discover a less-explored Sicilian tradition that they can reproduce in their own homes.

Families can always count on the Verdùland Kids Club, which welcomes children and parents in a dedicated space to enjoy the many fun and interactive activities scheduled each week.

Not just resort life, Verdura encourages its guests to explore the destination in a fun way with their children. The resort can arrange visits to local artisan workshops to discover the secrets of working local ceramics and the famous coral jewellery from Sciacca, or visit the Toy Museum, an immersive experience for adults and children to take part in games of the past.

Verdura Resort – Family Experience

The offer includes:

Book a two-bedroom Family Room or Family Suite and save up to 20% on your stay

€100 credit for children’s activities for the Family Room

€200 credit for children’s activities for the Family Suite

Meals included for children under 3 years of age

50% discount on meals and drinks from a dedicated menu for children between 4 and 16 years old

Services and amenities of the Rocco Forte Kids programme