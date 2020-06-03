Rocco Forte Hotels to reopen in Europe

Rocco Forte has confirmed that a number of hotels within the group are set to reopen for the summer months.

Rocco Forte properties in Italy and Germany will be the first to reopen their doors this month.

Rocco Forte House, Rome has reopened, to be followed by Hotel de Rome, Berlin, on June 18th.

Hotel de Russie, Rome and Masseria Torre Maizza, Puglia will open their doors on June 19th, while Verdura Resort, Sicily will return to market on June 26th.

The Charles, Munich, is scheduled to reopen on July 1st.

“I am pleased that after many weeks of lockdown throughout Europe, where our hotels are located we are starting to see a lifting of restrictions and life returning to some kind of normality,” said Rocco Forte, founder and chairman of Rocco Forte Hotels.

“This will enable us to gradually open all our hotels according to the demands of our customers.

“We are ensuring that the highest standards of sanitation are in place so our guests and staff may feel comfortable and secure.

“I myself will be visiting the hotels as they open to ensure the proper standards are applied and that we can welcome guests within the traditional Rocco Forte hospitality.”

In readiness for all reopening, Rocco Forte Hotels has implemented multiple health and safety measures, in line with government advice, for the safety and comfort of hotel guests and staff.

In addition to the thorough and regular cleaning and disinfection of all public spaces, and evident social distancing measures, the hotel group has applied its own protocol, including:

All employees will be temperature checked each day and will undergo daily training on measures.

Guest’s luggage will be professionally disinfected before being delivered to each room.

Each room will be disinfected and sealed upon the departure of each guest.

Restaurants will open, following local social distancing measures and table spacing and welcoming guests to enjoy newly developed concepts both indoor and al fresco.

Social distancing and meticulous cleaning and hygiene measures will be maintained in all spa and gym areas, including changing and relaxation rooms.

Masks and hand sanitiser will be available for use of guests and staff.