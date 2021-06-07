Rocco Forte Hotels welcomes new Italy property

Rocco Forte Hotels has unveiled the newly restored Villa Igiea in Italy.

The Art Nouveau palazzo overlooking the Gulf of Palermo, originally designed by Ernesto Basile commissioned by the influential Florio family, returns to its former splendour as a jewel of the Mediterranean.

Nestled between land and sea, makes it a perfect base to discover the extensive cultural heritage of Palermo, which provides visitors with enchanting sights and unique experiences.

Built in 1900, the historic palazzo has been meticulously renovated by Olga Polizzi, design director of Rocco Forte Hotels, in collaboration with renowned architects Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen of Nicholas Haslam Studios.

Commenting on the opening of Villa Igiea, Rocco Forte, chief executive of Rocco Forte Hotels, said: “Villa Igiea is an iconic building which, like its original owner Franca Florio, is a grand lady of charm and elegance and a symbol of hospitality.

“It has been the focal point of the city of Palermo for over 100 years hosting artists, emperors and the Hollywood elite, enraptured by the wonders of Sicily.

“I am so proud to be part of the history of this remarkable hotel and to have had the chance to restore it to its original splendour.”

For the opening of Villa Igiea, the concierge team has created a series of itineraries, which guarantee unforgettable memories, and allow guests to get to know Palermo, the city of a thousand faces.

With its eight UNESCO heritage sites and the intense colours and scents of the local markets, this Mediterranean gem offers endless inspiration for discovering the historical, architectonic and landscape delights of the city.