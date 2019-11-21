Rixos the Palm Dubai to go all-inclusive from January

Next year looks set to be a milestone one for Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, as the property transforms into an ultra-all-inclusive hotel.

From January, all guests booking a stay will receive the all-inclusive experience, which includes a myriad of premium facilities and exceptional services.

Following a rebrand earlier this year with the addition of a new luxury suite collection, the hotel invites guests to leave their wallets behind and enter a world of limitless experiences.

General manager, Murat Zorlu, said: “We at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites take great pride in providing an exclusive escape to cater to the whole family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through our dedication for entertainment, dining and wellbeing, we have created a unique lifestyle experience, set on one of the most iconic resort destinations in the world, and have successfully positioned ourselves as the United Arab Emirates’ first luxury multi-concept resort.

“Taking on board guests’ feedback and the popularity of our ultra-all-inclusive package, whilst acknowledging the market demand for uncompromised value, we have made the decision to become exclusively ultra-all-inclusive.”

Targeting families of all sizes, the ultra-all-inclusive concept allows families to focus on enjoying quality time together, without having to worry about additional costs.

With its prestigious Palm Jumeirah setting, one-kilometres pristine private beach, 11 award-winning restaurants and bars, upgraded beverage program and unparalleled activities, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites offers multi-generational families an unrivalled choice of signature experiences in a beautiful beachfront setting.

More Information

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is considered the World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort at the World Travel Awards.