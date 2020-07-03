Rocco Forte Hotels to open new Milan property in 2023

Rocco Forte Hotels has signed for a new five-star hotel opening in the fashionable centre of Milan.

The hotel will be the first Rocco Forte property in the Italian city and is set to welcome guests in 2023 after a full refurbishment.

Rocco Forte Hotel director of design, Olga Polizzi, will collaborate with interior designers Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen to recreate an authentic Milanese experience that represents the sophistication and style of this design capital.

Elegant interiors and furnishings will accompany inviting and intimate spaces, combined to create a traditional, luxury Milanese hotel with elements of surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new hotel is set to offer approximately 70 rooms and suites, a restaurant and lounge bar, a full wellness centre with gym and spa topped by a rooftop panoramic bar with 360 views over the city.

The ground floor will house the historical Milanese restaurant, Il Baretto, and designer retail offering a selection of the best Italian brands.

“Milan is one of the world’s most dynamic and design-centric destinations, a creative and vigorous city.

“It has always been an extremely productive centre with even greater development generated by the success of the Expo in 2015.

“We have great confidence in Milan’s future and the many international events and visitors it welcomes every year,” said Rocco Forte, founder of Rocco Forte Hotels.

“We are thrilled to confront this extraordinary city and bring our philosophy of luxury and quality here”.

Following last year’s opening of Hotel de la Ville and Rocco Forte House in Rome, the Carlton Milan consolidates the fruitful collaboration with owners Reale Mutua and becomes Rocco Forte Hotels’ eighth property in Italy.