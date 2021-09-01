Anantara Ubud Bali Resort to open next year

Anantara Hotels has confirmed plans for its third property in Bali, Anantara Ubud Bali Resort.

The development is now scheduled to open in mid-2022.

Ubud is well-known as the centre of Balinese culture and home to many of the artisans who work locally.

Located in the hillside village of Payangan, a 1.5-hour drive from the international airport and 35 minutes from the centre of Ubud by car, Anantara Ubud Bali Resort brings a new brand of luxury to the lush jungle centre.

Guests can choose from 85 beautifully appointed guest rooms and one and two-bedroom pool villas, each a calming haven of serenity inspired by the culture and traditions of the locale.

Guests and residents can choose from several restaurants offering sustainable local and international cuisine.

Locally sourced organic produce from the lush hills surrounding the resort will be served directly from farm to table.

“Ubud is one of the last remaining lush green areas of Bali which puts us in a prime position to develop a premium eco-friendly resort for the discerning luxury traveller,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, group chief executive of Minor International.

“With breath-taking views of the island’s uplands right on the doorstep, from terraced rice fields, Hindu temples and cultural immersions at every turn, we look forward to welcoming our guests to the new Anantara Ubud in 2022.”

The property was initially scheduled to open in 2019.