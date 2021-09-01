Sky Princess returns to operations with UK sailing

Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess has set sail with guests onboard for the first time over 17 months.

The ship departed from the Port of Southampton earlier this week, commencing its ‘Summer Seacations’ season and marking Sky Princess’ first-ever sailing from the UK with guests onboard.

As the third ship in the Princess Cruises fleet to return to service since the line paused operations in March last year, Sky Princess has joined sister ship Regal Princess to sail around the UK on a series of Seacations.

Until October 5th, Sky Princess will take UK guests on short scenic voyages and itineraries that visit UK port cities Liverpool, Greenock, Belfast and Portland.

Sky Princess joined the Princess fleet in late 2019 and boasts a host of new features, such as jazz bar Take Five, French restaurant Bistro La Sur Mer and the WakeView Bar and Pool.

“It is fantastic to be welcoming guests back onboard another Princess ship, this time the beautiful Sky Princess, our second ship to join us here in the UK,” said Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe.

“Princess is one of only two cruise lines to have two ships operating out of the UK this summer, which bears testament to our commitment and devotion to UK guests.”