V Villas Phuket – MGallery opens to first guests

MGallery Hotel Collection has unveiled its latest offering in Thailand, with the opening of V Villas Phuket – MGallery.

Inspired by the lush nature found on the southern tip of this tropical island, the boutique resort is perfect for travellers seeking an enriching escape into unparalleled privacy and bespoke indulgence.

The news comes as the country reopens to tourism, but sees a spike in Covid-19 cases, leading to it being added to the red list for UK travellers.

V Villas Phuket – MGallery offers the utmost privacy with a collection of 19 pool villas, offered in one-, three- and four-bedroom configurations.

Each villa boasts charming interiors with a natural colour palette, floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive wooden decks that allow for a seamless blend between indoor and outdoor living.

Well-heeled travellers, families, and couples will discover a resort that allows guests to immerse in nature whilst enjoying the seclusion of their villa with spacious bedrooms, vast en suite bathrooms with twin spa baths, private infinity pools and 24-hour butler service.

Perched on the verdant Ao Yon hillside allowing for expansive ocean views, the design of the resort truly embraces the landscape of the property.

“The opening of our third MGallery resort in Phuket is testament to our confidence that travellers will continue to seek out more authentic and meaningful experiences.

“The MGallery collection now offers more than 100 addresses globally, each one captivating and unique in its own right, for a truly boutique experience.

“MGallery guests are inspired through their visits to these stylish, thoughtful and decidedly singular hotels, so we are delighted to unveil this new destination in Phuket for those seeking a truly serene experience overlooking the Andaman Sea.

“We know that the privacy and natural beauty of V Villas Phuket – MGallery will be a drawcard for many explorers as the world reopens,” said Garth Simmons, chief executive of Accor, south-east Asia, Japan and South Korea.”