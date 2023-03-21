ANA Holdings and IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan sign comprehensive commercial agreement

ANA HOLDINGS, INC. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Koji Shibata) and IHG Hotels & Resorts (Headquarters: UK; Japan: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Local operating company: IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan LLC; CEO and Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Japan & Micronesia: Abhijay Sandilya) have signed a comprehensive agreement.

The two companies began a strategic alliance in hotel business operations in 2006, developing Japan’s first dual-branded hotel by combining the know-how cultivated by the ANA Group and the global brand of IHG Hotels & Resorts. As part of the alliance, a wide range of services are available for ANA Mileage Club members staying at IHG hotels, including special offers on accommodation and restaurants and welcome drink services based on member status.

As demand for flights and hotels are showing signs of recovery, ANA Group and IHG will strengthen collaboration in various fields with a focus on sales and marketing through a new comprehensive agreement that utilizes the ANA Group’s airline network and IHG’s hotel network. The new programs launching will help raise awareness of the ANA Group’s airline network and the properties of IHG Hotels & Resorts in and out of Japan among not only the members of the loyalty programs, but also non-members, all while enhancing the value of the customer experience.

Both companies will implement joint campaigns throughout the year, including IHG Hotels & Resorts advertisements on ANA flights and at major domestic airports, and offer benefits and promotions for ANA Mileage Club members on the IHG website and mobile app. In addition, to commemorate the agreement, the companies will launch the “IHG ANA Hotels X ANA WOW! Experience Campaign” where customers and guests can win ANA miles or hotel accommodation vouchers.

In addition to stimulating demand for domestic and international travel through collaboration between the two companies, ANA Group and IHG will go beyond the boundaries of the airline and hotel industries to promote initiatives for sustainable regional development as well as next-generation talent development in hospitality sector.

IHG ANA Hotels X ANA WOW! Experience Campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

To commemorate the strategic partnership, the IHG ANA Hotels X ANA WOW! Experience Campaign will be held from early April to June 30, 2023. Please take this opportunity to enrol in the ANA Mileage Club and IHG One Rewards and enjoy a stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts. The campaign page will be available on the ANA website in early April 2023.

*The campaign page is only available in Japanese.

Campaign Overview

50 guests will receive 10,000 ANA miles and 100 guests will receive 5,000 ANA miles by lottery from those who book and stay at IHG Hotels & Resorts properties during the eligible period. In addition, accommodation vouchers for 11 IHG Hotels & Resorts properties in Japan, including newly opened hotels are also up for prizes. Regular accommodation miles can also be accrued.

Campaign period:

Reservation period: Early April 2023 – Friday, 30 June 2023

Period of stay: Sunday, 7 May - Monday, 31 July 2023

*Reservation starting date will be announced on the campaign page.

Reservation and entry method for lottery:

The following conditions must be met to be eligible for the campaign lottery.

1. Guests must book and stay during the eligible period at any IHG Hotels & Resorts property worldwide, by making a direct reservation through the IHG Hotels & Resorts official website, IHG app, customer care center or directly at the hotel.

*Eligible rates are all reservations eligible for IHG One Rewards points accumulation.

*Reservations made through travel agencies are not eligible.

2. Guests must register to participate in the campaign from the ANA campaign page (scheduled to open in early April).

3. IHG One Rewards members must specify their preference for earning points with ANA miles.

*If guests are not an IHG One Rewards member, they must register as a member before check-in and specify ANA miles as the point accumulation preference in the account profile.