American Airlines introduces AAdvantage Business

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines continues to make travel more rewarding by introducing a new business loyalty program. The first program of its kind, AAdvantage Business™ rewards both eligible companies and their travelers with AAdvantage miles and additional Loyalty Points for booking business travel on aa.com or on the American Airlines app. AAdvantage Business™ offers a faster pathway to a more rewarding experience for companies and travelers alike.

“American has built something no one else offers,” said Scott Laurence, American’s Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Retailing. “We want to reward both the companies doing business with us and the traveler who’s actually flying in the airplane seat. It’s a win-win. We’ve designed a simple program that goes above and beyond in delivering rewards and tools that benefit everyone.”

In addition, companies who apply and are approved for the CitiBusiness®/AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® will earn more rewards even faster.

How the new AAdvantage Business™ program works

AAdvantage Business rewards travelers with Loyalty Points in addition to their regular earn for being an AAdvantage member.

AAdvantage Business™ is a simple, convenient loyalty program for businesses of at least five employees, without any minimum spending requirement for the company to start earning miles.

For every $1 spent on eligible business travel, businesses earn 1 AAdvantage mile to redeem on travel and more including hotels, car rentals, Admirals Club lounges, and other experiences for employees. For that same $1 spent, eligible individual travelers earn 1 Loyalty Point that counts toward their accrual for earning status as an AAdvantage member. These Loyalty Points are in addition to any miles or Loyalty Points the traveler is earning as an AAdvantage member. Companies can learn more and begin registering now for the AAdvantage Business™ program at aa.com/aadvantagebusiness.

More rewards with the CitiBusiness®/AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard®

Businesses who apply for the CitiBusiness®/AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® can further accelerate rewards for their company and help their employees reach status when they use the card.

On all eligible American Airlines purchases, new CitiBusiness®/AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® cardmembers will earn twice the miles for their company plus the cardmember will earn an additional Loyalty Point toward their AAdvantage® status for every $1 spent on their business card. Plus, businesses will earn miles for all other business purchases on the card, including twice the miles at telecommunications, cable and satellite providers, and twice the miles on car rental merchants and at gas stations. Cardmembers will enjoy their first checked bag free on domestic American Airlines itineraries, plus preferred boarding on American Airlines flights.

For a limited time, businesses who apply and are approved for the card are eligible to earn 75,000 American Airlines AAdvantage bonus miles after spending $6,000 within the first six months of account opening*. Learn more about the card here.

“We are thrilled to continue to offer a card that is meeting the evolving needs of Citi and American Airlines shared business customers,” said Pam Habner, CEO of U.S. Branded Cards and Lending at Citi. “The CitiBusiness/AAdvantage Platinum Select Card is making our customers’ day-to-day business operations all the more rewarding, whether they’re purchasing everyday essentials or booking upcoming business travel.”

The AAdvantage Business™ program is a convenient way to earn AAdvantage status and unlock additional benefits for travel when booking on aa.com or on the American Airlines app.

Existing CitiBusiness®/AAdvantage® cardmembers will learn more about their integration into the AAdvantage Business™ program soon.

Convenient booking experience

In addition to rewarding companies and those flying for business, AAdvantage Business™ gives travel managers and their travelers the ability to conveniently track business trips all in one portal and switch between business and personal travel with ease when booking on aa.com.

Program members also have access to a suite of online tools, including reporting, traveler management, duty of care and more for convenient business travel management.