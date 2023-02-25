Alaska Airlines Flight Pass subscription service turns one

Alaska Airlines is the only U.S. major airline to offer a subscription plan that enables guests to earn miles and book flights in advance with no blackout dates. We’re celebrating our one-year anniversary with a promotion for new subscribers and a look back at the program’s growth.

Starting today, new subscribers who register for Flight Pass by March 8 will be eligible for 20% off the first three months of their subscription*.

“With Flight Pass, subscribers can book roundtrip flights to destinations including San Francisco, Las Vegas and now Salt Lake City at a fixed and consistent price,” said Neil Thwaites, regional vice-president of California for Alaska Airlines. “Subscribers now have an affordable and convenient way to connect with friends, family and colleagues.”

Flight Pass launched in February 2022 as the only flight subscription service in the country with nonstop flights throughout California and select cities in Nevada and Arizona. The service allows subscribers to lock-in lower-than-average main cabin fares for a full-year with plans starting at $49 per month and no change fees.

The popular subscription service exceeded first-year projections, which prompted the expansion of the program last fall to a fourth state, Utah, without increasing its monthly price. We announced in November the additions of popular nonstop destinations between Salt Lake City and San Francisco as well as San Diego.

“Each month Flight Pass grows steadily, and members are renewing their subscriptions because of the value and flexibility their plans offer them,” said Thwaites. “Subscribers love being able to lock-in a monthly price for their travel on an airline that offers the most flights on the West Coast.”

Flight Pass insights to-date:

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight Pass exceeded first-year projections.

The service is growing steadily among Millennials and Generation X, who make up the majority of subscribers; Gen Z subscribers are proportionally growing more than any other age group.

The majority of subscribers reside in Northern California.

Subscribers fly mostly from San Francisco, San Diego and San Jose.

The most popular plan among Flight Pass options is the $49 per month service that includes six roundtrip flights a year.

In California, Alaska operates over 330 peak day flights from our hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as other cities across the state including our key focus cities of San Diego and San Jose. As the only major airline based on the West Coast, we’ve proudly served California for more than 40 years.