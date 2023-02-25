Fairmont Mayakoba is one of the only resorts in Mexico to employ two Certified Meeting Professionals

The CMP program is known around-the-world as the gold standard of excellence in the meeting and events industry, and at Fairmont there are two full-time account managers who have earned this prestigious CMP credential – the most of any hotel in Mexico

By working with a Certified Meeting Professional, our guests will be collaborating with a trained professional who have demonstrated a commitment to the highest ethical standards and best practices in the meeting and event management field.

When planning a meeting, event, or incentive at Fairmont Mayakoba, the first point of contact is Ezra Quintanar CMP in Group Sales. Ezra co-leads a team of 3 sales managers who manage domestic and international group sales from the early stages of planning. Ana Garcia CMP manages the Event Operations Team and is highly skilled in implementing the best practices in executing business meetings, events, and incentives. Every client of Fairmont benefits from the combined 30 years of experience that Ezra and Ana have in meeting, incentive and event sales and management. Together, they have the proven skills to ensure every event exceeds client expectations.

For group and incentive guests the resort features over 27,000 square feet of flexible indoor meeting space and two outdoor event lawns, one measuring 7,300 sq. ft. and the other 13,000 sq. ft., suitable for any type of group function. For indoor gatherings there are two ballrooms - Riviera and Mimosa. The foyers, adjacent to the ballrooms, are a perfect venue for cocktail receptions, exhibit areas or registration space. There are also seven various size breakout rooms that can easily adapt to a variety of group events.