airBaltic to relaunch London services this week

airBaltic plans to resume direct flights from Riga to London tomorrow and from Tallinn to London on July 4th.

In addition, the airline will launch new direct flights from Vilnius to London on Wednesday.

The move comes as the carrier receives official certification from Baltic governments for the relaunch.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “The safety and health of our passengers remains the highest priority.

“We have introduced strong safety measures and our new flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All passengers on board of airBaltic aircraft are provided with a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes.”

airBaltic is in close cooperation with the authorities to monitor the situation and is flexible to adjust the flight schedule if needed.

Passengers are strongly suggested to check the travel regulations and airport restrictions on the official websites or with local embassies before travelling.

Currently airBaltic performs direct flights from Riga to various European business hubs and is in the process of resuming flights to such popular leisure destinations as Dubrovnik, Rijeka and Split in Croatia, Barcelona in Spain, Nice in France, Larnaca in Cyprus as well as Rome, Catania and Milan in Italy and other.

In addition, airBaltic offers various direct services from Tallinn and Vilnius.